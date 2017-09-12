Apple TV 4K adds HDR and faster performance

The new Apple TV 4K adds support for 4K video (naturally) as well as HDR, or High Dynamic Range, making for a significant upgrade to a product Apple once called a “hobby.” The 4K resolution offers four times the pixels of the current 1080p HD model, while HDR provides a greater range of richer colors with supported titles and TV sets.

The new Apple TV 4K costs $179 with 32GB of RAM and $199 for 64GB. Orders begin Sept. 15, and it ships starting Sept. 22.

Customers who’ve purchased HD movies will receive upgrades in their iTunes libraries to corresponding 4K versions at no additional cost, and new titles in 4K will be sold at the same price as HD versions. Apple said that it’s working with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to bring their 4K libraries to Apple TV. Apple offered no new information on when an Amazon video app would be available for tvOS.

The fifth-generation Apple TV 4K also received a significant performance boost with the inclusion of the A10X Fusion processor found in the iPad Pro. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services, said, “It’s remarkably faster.”

Apple

Live sports on Apple TV 4K

The updated tvOS, coming to the previous fourth-generation and these new fifth-generation models, expands features in the TV app introduced last year. In addition to live news, the TV app will add live sports later this year, with the ability to mark favorite teams in a Sports tab (U.S. only).

The revision is expanding beyond the U.S., too: In September, Australia and Canada gain access, and by year’s end, Apple said users in France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK will be able to use it.

Apple brought thatgamecompany’s president and creative director Jenova Chen on stage to demonstrate Sky, an exclusive game for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad that’s described as a “romantic social” game for casual gamers.

Apple Watch live sports via ESPN on Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV 4K gets HDR for richer colors

Not all 4K titles employ HDR, a technique best known for improving the lightest lights and darkest darks in photographs. With 4K TVs that support HDR10 (also called HDR Pro) or Dolby Vision, video will have a more cinematic feel by better representing both dark and light tones more distinctl,y and across a broader range. A built-in scaler will also resize HD content for 4K.

The revised Apple TV version adds support for AirPlay 2 later this year, which will allow control of multiple speakers using that updated technology.

Apple has also slightly redesigned the Siri Remote, adding a white circle around the Menu button. This will help with visual identification of the remote’s orientation, something that’s a frequent object of criticism, although this change still requires looking at the remote rather than by feel.

Apple will continue to offer its HD version at $149 for 32GB.