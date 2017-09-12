iPhone X event recap: Everything Apple announced at its first Apple Park event

The Apple Watch and watchOS were the first products discussed on Tuesday, and watchOS 4 will have some impressive new features. For workouts, its new Gym Connect feature will let you sync directly with compatible gym equipment, like treadmills and rowing machines, so that the machine instantly has all of your fitness stats.

Thanks to better heart monitoring capabilities, watchOS 4 will be able to tell you if you have an elevated heart rate during times when you’re supposedly not active, and you can also take a look at your pre- and post-workout heartrates, too. Apple COO Jeff Williams also announced the Apple Heart Study, a new partnership that allows Apple Watch users to participate in a Standford Health heart study on heart arrhythmia.

watchOS 4 will be available to download on September 19 alongside iOS 11.

