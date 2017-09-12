iPhone X event recap: Everything Apple announced at its first Apple Park event

Of course, the event’s big draw was the iPhone, and we did not leave disappointed. Apple announced three new iPhone models—the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which are the follow-up phones to last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus—and the futuristic iPhone X.
The 4.7-inch iPhone 8 still features the Home button, body bezels, Touch ID, Lightning port, and an LCD screen, but has some improvements, too. Namely: a glass back (like the iPhone 4!), wireless charging using the Qi standard, a TrueTone Retina display, and an A11 Bionic chip.
The iPhone 8 is available in silver, space gray, and gold, and goes on sale Friday, September 22 for $699 for 64GB, with a 256GB option too. Preorders begin this Friday, September 15.
