Missed the iPhone X Event? Here’s how you can watch it

The iPhone X, iPhone 8, and Apple Watch Series 3 made their debuts at Apple’s special event on Tuesday. Apple streamed the event live on its website, but most people haves lives to live and don’t have time to stop what they’re doing for about two hours during work or school hours to watch.

Apple does record the event and make it available to watch after the event. You can watch it at your leisure, or if you watched it live, watch it again.

Watch the iPhone X event on Apple.com

Apple posts the video of the event on its website. Here’s the link to the Apple iPhone X event on Apple’s website. If you’re using macOS Sierra, you can use Safari’s picture-in-picture mode to play the video in a small window on your screen that’s always there while you do other stuff on your Mac.

Watch the iPhone X event in iTunes

In the Podcast section of the iTutnes store is a podcast called Apple Events. Apple posts the video of its events here, though it takes a while for it to appear. While you’re waiting, you can watch videos of past events. You can also subscribe to Apple Events to get future videos.