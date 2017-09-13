Macworld’s September Digital Edition: iOS 11 for iPad

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld magazine.

In the September issue

This month we dig deep into iOS 11 and tell you what it means for the iPad and multitasking. Find out what 3 features are at the top of our wishlist for the new HomePod. Also, can the iPhone 8 live up to all this crazy hype?

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Hoping for a Mac mini revival

• MacUser Reviews: Google Backup and Sync, Transmit 5

• iOS Central: Update to iOS 10.3.3 now!

• iOS Central Reviews: Invoxia NVX 200, ChargeTech Plug Pro

• Working Mac: Best USB-C memory card readers, SD memory cards

• Playlist: iPod nano and shuffle discontinued

• Mac 911: Troubleshooting problematic text characters

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our new platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left). To go back to static view, tap the viewer icon again.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You’ll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

