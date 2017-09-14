News

Apple Watch Series 3: How much data plans will cost on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint

Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular will add a few dollars to your wireless bill. Here's how much data will cost on every carrier.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple watch series3 iphonex event
Apple
More like this
Table of Contents
Show More

If you've decided to buy an Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular, it's going to cost you. For one, it's $70 more than the GPS-only Series 3 watch. But there's also a somewhat hidden cost: You're going to need a data plan.

Don't worry, you're not going to need a separate data plan just for your watch. But even though the wearable uses your existing wireless plan, LTE connectivity on Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't come free. No matter your carrier, you'll be paying a little extra in your monthly bill. So, before you commit to more charges, consider how much an Apple Watch data plan will cost.

Verizon

Verizon customers will pay an extra $10 a month for the privilege of using an Apple Watch Series 3 on their plan using the NumberShare service. The carrier is offering the first three months free, for a limited time. Verizon also charges a one-time activation fee of $30.

AT&T

Apple Watch Series 3 data will cost $10 monthly on AT&T's network under NumberSync. The carrier is offering three months free (in the form of a $30 credit) and is also giving a $25 activation fee credit for eligible customers.

T-Mobile

You'll pay $10 a month on T-Mobile's network for Apple Watch Series 3 with Digits, and the carrier is offering the same 3-month introductory offer as the other carriers. You can either pay the full cost for the Watch up-front, or split it into 24 equal payments of $16.67 (for the 38mm watch version) or $17.92 (for the 42mm version).

Sprint

Sprint's data plan for Apple Watch Series 3 costs $15 a month, but customers who sign up for auto-pay will get a $5 discount, bringing it down to the same $10 as the other three carriers. And Sprint is also offering a three-month free trial with no activation fee.

Preorders

Apple Watch Series 3 pre-order will begin Friday, September 15 at midnight PST/3 a.m. EST through Apple.com or the individual carrier sites. The regular, Hermes, and Edition versions will ship the following Friday, September 22. The Nike Plus models will ship Friday, October 5.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon