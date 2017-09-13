video

iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573

Mobile
iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573
More for you to like:
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Announces the Watch Series 3 Apple Announces the Watch Series 3
mw podcast 572
iPhone 8, iPhone Edition, and other products we’re expecting at Apple’s September 12 event | Macworld Podcast Ep. 572 iPhone 8, iPhone Edition, and...
Macworld Podcast episode 571
iPhone event on Sept. 12? iPhone 8 vs. Galaxy Note 8, and 4K Apple TV: Macworld Podcast episode 571 iPhone event on Sept. 12? iPhone 8...
Oscar using iPhone
Is this the iPhone 8 of your dreams? | The iPhone Show Is this the iPhone 8 of your...
Macworld Podcast
Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The Rock & Siri, iOS 10.3.3, iPhone 8 Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The...
iOS 11
What does iOS 11 reveal about the iPhone 8? | The iPhone Show What does iOS 11 reveal about the...
The iPhone X was Tuesday’s event headliner, but Apple had plenty of other news and announcements to share. We talk about iPhone 8 Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and more in the Macworld Podcast.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573
More like this

Apple revealed the new iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 at a special event last Tuesday. Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah YamshonMichael Simon, and Dan Masaoka talk about the event and the new products in Macworld Podcast, episode 573.

iPhone X event

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon