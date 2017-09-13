iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573

Apple revealed the new iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 at a special event last Tuesday. Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka talk about the event and the new products in Macworld Podcast, episode 573.
iPhone X event
- Event recap: Everything you need to know
- iPhone X: The features you’ll care about the most
- iPhone X: Hands-on and first impressions
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Wireless charging, Portrait Lighting, and more
- iPhone Upgrade Program (Apple)
- Apple Watch Series 3: Six reasons why it’s a must-upgrade
- Apple TV 4K adds HDR and faster performance
- Apple AirPower wireless charging pad: Everything you need to know
