iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573

Apple revealed the new iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 at a special event last Tuesday. Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka talk about the event and the new products in Macworld Podcast, episode 573.

iPhone X event

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.