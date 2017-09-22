10 great, older games that you can still play on iOS 11

This week’s release of iOS 11 brings a raft of new features and enhancements to iPhones and iPads, but it also does something a bit less pleasant: it makes older, 32-bit apps and games incompatible. Developers have had plenty of time to plan for the firm shift to 64-bit, but loads of older games haven’t been updated and will no longer be playable on iOS 11 devices.

That’s a shame—but thankfully, not every older game has been abandoned. Many have been updated over the past few months to shift the code to 64-bit and ensure that they continue to have a long lifespan on Apple devices. Here are 10 of the best older iOS games that you can still play with iOS 11, whether they’re new to you or you’re tempted to reinstall a former favorite.