10 great, older games that you can still play on iOS 11

Haven’t played Hundreds ($3)? You really should! This one-of-a-kind puzzler is a perfect fit for touch devices, as it challenges you to tap and hold floating circles until they expand enough to hit the cumulative total of 100. Here’s the problem, though: the confined stages are increasingly filled with hazards, and if any circle hits something else while growing, then the game ends.
Hundreds, then, is all about timing and anticipation—making quick-but-subtle moves when the window of opportunity allows. The challenge ramps up over time as new kinds of obstacles emerge, but it stays compelling all the while. With a game like this, the bigger the screen the better, so it’s best enjoyed on an iPad or iPhone Plus.