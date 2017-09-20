video

iOS 11 first impressions, iPhone 8 coming soon, Apple Watch Series 3 early reviews: Macworld Podcast episode 574

Smartphones
iOS 11 first impressions, iPhone 8 coming soon, Apple Watch Series 3 early reviews: Macworld Podcast episode 574   (01:12:17)
More for you to like:
Macworld Podcast episode 573: Apple Watch Series 3
Macworld Podcast episode 573: Apple Watch Series 3 Macworld Podcast episode 573:... (16:56)
Macworld Podcast 573
iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573 iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch...
mw podcast 572
iPhone 8, iPhone Edition, and other products we’re expecting at Apple’s September 12 event | Macworld Podcast Ep. 572 iPhone 8, iPhone Edition, and...
Macworld Podcast episode 571
iPhone event on Sept. 12? iPhone 8 vs. Galaxy Note 8, and 4K Apple TV: Macworld Podcast episode 571 iPhone event on Sept. 12? iPhone 8...
Macworld Podcast
Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The Rock & Siri, iOS 10.3.3, iPhone 8 Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The...
iOS 11
What does iOS 11 reveal about the iPhone 8? | The iPhone Show What does iOS 11 reveal about the...
iOS 11 is here with a new Control Center, new video and photo formats, a new look, and more. The iPhone 8 is now available for pre-order and should ship by the end of this week. And the early reviews on the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE are out.
iOS 11 first impressions, iPhone 8 coming soon, Apple Watch Series 3 early reviews: Macworld Podcast episode 574 (01:12:17)
More like this

iOS 11 is here with a new Control Center, new video and photo formats, a new look, and more. The iPhone 8 is now available for pre-order and should ship by the end of this week. And the early reviews on the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE are out. These are the topics covered by Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah YamshonMichael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 574.

iOS 11

iPhone 8

Apple Watch Series 3

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon