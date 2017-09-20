iOS 11 first impressions, iPhone 8 coming soon, Apple Watch Series 3 early reviews: Macworld Podcast episode 574

iOS 11 is here with a new Control Center, new video and photo formats, a new look, and more. The iPhone 8 is now available for pre-order and should ship by the end of this week. And the early reviews on the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE are out. These are the topics covered by Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 574.

iOS 11

iPhone 8

Apple Watch Series 3

