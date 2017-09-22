iPhone 8: Unboxing the new iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus started shipping today. They’re being delivered to anyone who pre-ordered one, and you can also stop by your local Apple store and pick one up.

Macworld’s Leah Yamshon got both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus this morning, and she hosted a live unboxing video on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed. She showed the phones to the audience, went through the first steps of the setup, tried out the wireless charging, and answered questions from viewers.

If you missed the broadcast, no problem. We have the video here for your viewing pleasure.

Macworld is working on a full review of both phones. Look for it in the next week.

