First impressions of the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K: Macworld Podcast episode 575

First impressions of the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K: Macworld Podcast episode 575   (01:10:59)
We’re currently reviewing the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K. The Macworld staff talks about their early impressions and answer questions from the audience.
Macworld is working on reviews of the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K. Macworld’s Leah Yamshon and Michael Simon talk about what they’ve experienced so far, and producer Dan Masaoka chimes in with questions from the audience. It’s all in the Macworld Podcast, episode 575.

Mentioned in the show:

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

Next week’s show will be on Thursday, October 5, at 9 a.m. Pacific. After next week, the Macworld Podcast will go back to its regular broadcast live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

