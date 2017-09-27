First impressions of the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K: Macworld Podcast episode 575

Macworld is working on reviews of the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K. Macworld’s Leah Yamshon and Michael Simon talk about what they’ve experienced so far, and producer Dan Masaoka chimes in with questions from the audience. It’s all in the Macworld Podcast, episode 575.

Next week’s show will be on Thursday, October 5, at 9 a.m. Pacific. After next week, the Macworld Podcast will go back to its regular broadcast live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

