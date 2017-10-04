macOS High Sierra: You don’t have to upgrade to APFS

macOS High Sierra offers the new Apple File System (APFS) that replaces the old HFS+ filesystem. While you can upgrade your Mac to use APFS, it's not currently required.

APFS offers a lot of advantages for SSD performance and durability, as well as encryption for any type of drive. But it’s not backwards compatible with older versions of OS X or macOS. And High Sierra isn’t ready to work with Fusion drives, a combination of hard drive and SSD that Apple has popularized for larger-capacity systems, since SSDs remain very pricey above 512GB.

macOS High Sierra installation: How to not upgrade to APFS

During installation, if your Mac can be upgraded to APFS, you’ll see a checkbox in the first screen: Upgrade “Mac Name Here” to APFS. Leave this box unchecked to avoid upgrading to APFS and to retain HFS+ on your startup drive. Also uncheck the box if you need to use the boot drive with a pre-High Sierra system.

Apple says that Fusion drive support is coming, and you’ll later be able to upgrade Fusion drives.

macOS High Sierra: How to upgrade to APFS after installation

If you opted against APFS while upgrading to High Sierra and now want to convert your startup volume, or you’re reading this after Fusion drives can have APFS-formatted partitions, Apple provides a way to upgrade that won't erase your data. Though it's a very good idea to back up your data first before you do so. Here’s what you do:

Boot into macOS Recovery by restarting and holding down Command-R. (See Apple’s FAQ if that doesn’t work.) Launch Disk Utility. Select the boot partition in the list at left. (Don’t select the parent hard drive.) Choose Edit > Convert to APFS. Click Convert at the prompt. A progress bar appears. Click Done when completed.

IDG This partition already uses APFS, but you can see the Convert to APFS option in the Edit menu.

This should also work for other partitions and SSD drives while you’re running macOS proper. But I’d recommend holding off converting even qualified external drives that you don’t use for booting a Mac, as you won’t see enough of an advantage, while losing backwards compatibility with Sierra and earlier releases of macOS.

One reader asked if Apple might release a compatibility upgrade for older macOS releases to allow them to mount APFS externally. My definitive answer is—though I don’t know Apple’s—no. APFS is a fundamental reworking of the filesystem, which requires extensive changes to the OS. I can’t see a trivial way to allow this to propagate backwards, even if Apple were in the habit of releasing upgrades for older macOS releases except for security reasons or Safari updates.

A third-party might be able to use the APFS spec to allow mounting such volumes, but there seems to be little market for what would be an expensive product to develop and support only for an ever-smaller number of users of older macOS flavors who also had upgraded boot or external drives in High Sierra or later releases to use APFS.

If you need data from an APFS drive that will work in HFS+, you can attach an HFS+ formatted drive and copy the data from the APFS drive—that will be easier than third-party software, for sure.

