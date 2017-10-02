The 10 iPhone and iPad games you need to play from September 2017

Got a thing for old-school, point-and-click adventure games? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out Thimbleweed Park. Designed by Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick, a couple of the greats behind classics like Maniac Mansion and the Monkey Island series, Thimbleweed Park holds true to the retro template with big, chunky pixel graphics and plenty of humor along the way.
Set in 1987, the game begins with a murder—as so many mysteries do—but then gets quite weird as five different people try to discover why they’ve been summoned to this town. You’ll control all five at different times to push forward the narrative, all while talking, investigating, and solving puzzles along the way. And it has a Casual mode for a breezier story experience, if you please. It’s on Mac, too, at twice the price.