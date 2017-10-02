The 10 iPhone and iPad games you need to play from September 2017

September was obviously a huge month for iPhone hardware, from the now-released iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to the upcoming iPhone X—but you don’t need a new device to have a little fun right now. We saw loads of intriguing new iPhone and iPad games debut during the month, but we’ve chopped down our list to just 10 top picks.

These are the games that made the strongest impression, from the ethereal Flower and puzzling The Witness to the frantic online battles of Modern Combat Versus and the glossy hoops action of NBA 2K18. Those are just a few of this month’s selections, of course, and you’ll find our takes on all 10 in the slides ahead. And if you want even more recent options, check out our picks from August.