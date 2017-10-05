Apple releases macOS High Sierra Supplemental Update

Apple on Thursday released the macOS High Sierra Supplemental Update. This update is an important security update that addresses two issues:

It fixes the security hole in Keychain that made the news last week. Security researcher Patrick Wardle created code was able to access Keychain and collect passwords. Wardle did not release the code he used.

It fixes a vulnerability discovered by software developer Matheus Mariano, where Disk Utility improperly shows the passwords of encrypted Apple File System volumes.

How to install the macOS High Sierra Supplemental Update

Launch the App Store app (located in the Applications folder). Click on the Updates icon. The App Store will check the internet for the update. Once the update appears in the App Store listing, click on the Update button for it on the right. The installation will take several minutes and require a restart.

Apple has a knowledgebase article with details about the update.