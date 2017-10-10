10 of the best ARKit apps and games to try for iOS 11

It’s time to throw out your tape measures, rulers, yard sticks, and levels. Why? Because now there’s an app for all of that. AR MeasureKit uses the power of ARKit to measure distance, letting you figure out the length or height of something simply via the camera. You’ll tap to set a starting point and then point where you’d like to stop, and just like that, you’ve got a measurement.
OK, so you might want to keep some of those traditional tools to confirm any ultra-precise distances (and make sure the app is working as it should), but for a ballpark measurement, AR MeasureKit seems to do the trick. The ruler tool is free, while tools to measure trajectory, height, and angles require a single $3 in-app purchase for the whole bundle of additions.