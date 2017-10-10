10 of the best ARKit apps and games to try for iOS 11

Augmented reality apps have been around for some time now, but they’ve often been clunky or rudimentary. But Apple is pushing hard on an AR future with iOS 11, thanks to ARKit. The tech allows developers to create smarter, more responsive apps that tweak and enhance your real world via the lens of your iPhone or iPad screen.

And creators were ready and waiting. When iOS 11 dropped in September, there were dozens of ARKit-ready apps available, some of which built upon past AR ideas and others that debuted new concepts. If you’re eager to see what’s possible, whether it’s with apps or games, we’ve picked out 10 of the most impressive ARKit experiences so far.