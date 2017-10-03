News

Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 update that fixes static during FaceTime and phone calls

Senior Editor, Macworld |

mre 007 iphone8
Apple
More like this

iOS 11 is barely two weeks old, and it’s already received its second update. Apple on Tuesday released iOS 11.0.2, one that you’ll want to install if you’re a frequent user of FaceTime or often make phone calls.

iOS 11.0.2, according to the release notes, “Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices.” The update also fixes a problem that causes photos to be hidden, and fixes an issue with S/MIME encrypted emails, where attachments would not open.

Before installing the update, back up your iPhone. The update won’t install unless you have a Wi-Fi connection. When that’s done, you can install the update by tapping the Settings app and then General > Software Update. Then tap the Download and Install link at the bottom of the release notes. (For some reason, Download and Install was dimmed for me, which meant I wasn’t able to activate the installation even though I was connected to Wi-Fi. I had to disconnect and reconnect to Wi-Fi to activate the link.) The download is 277.3MB.

Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon