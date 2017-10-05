iPhone 8 review, Apple Watch Series 3 fix, reaction to the Google Pixel 2 event, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 576

News

Smartphones
Macworld’s Leah Yamshon has a full review of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but there’s more iPhone news to talk about. There’s a fix for the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE. And Google held an event on Wednesday—what does it mean for Apple?
Macworld’s Leah Yamshon has a full review of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but there’s more iPhone news to talk about. There’s a fix for the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE. And Google held an event on Wednesday—what does it mean for Apple? These are the topics covered by Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Adam Patrick Murray in the Macworld Podcast, episode 576.

