Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 update

For the third time since iOS 11 was released three weeks ago, Apple has updated the iPhone and iPad operating system. On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 11.0.3.

According to the release notes, the update has bug fixes, but the notes also point out two specific fixes:

Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine Apple parts

An Apple support document regarding the security content of iOS 11.0.3 says the update “includes the security content of iOS 11.”

The update is 276.6MB.

How to update to iOS 11.0.3

Before you update your iPhone or iPad, back up your device. Then follow these steps.

Tap on the Settings app. Scroll down to General and tap it. Tap Software Update. You can read the release notes. Then scroll down and tap Download and Install. Enter your passcode. The download and installation will proceed and will take several minutes. Your iPhone will need to restart.