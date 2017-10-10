iOS 11 news, iPad rumors, iTunes and the App Store, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 577

Apple released a beta of iOS 11.1 and it has a few new interesting features. It’s time to start up the iPad rumor mill. And you can replace iTunes 12.7 with iTunes 12.6.3, which lets you access the iOS app store. These are the topics covered by Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 577.
Here are relevant links to get more info.
iOS 11 news
- iOS 11.1 Beta 2 Brings Back 3D Touch App Switcher (MacRumors)
- Apple reveals new emoji coming soon to iOS 11.1 (The Verge)
- Apple Working on Fix for Reachability Bug in iOS 11 (MacRumors)
- Is it true that iPhones get slower over time? (Futuremark)
iPad rumors
iTunes and the App Store
Other mentions
- Overcast podcast app
