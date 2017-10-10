iOS 11 news, iPad rumors, iTunes and the App Store, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 577

Apple released a beta of iOS 11.1 and it has a few new interesting features. It’s time to start up the iPad rumor mill. And you can replace iTunes 12.7 with iTunes 12.6.3, which lets you access the iOS app store. These are the topics covered by Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 577.

