iOS 11 news, iPad rumors, iTunes and the App Store, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 577

Apple released a beta of iOS 11.1 and it has a few new interesting features. It’s time to start up the iPad rumor mill. And you can replace iTunes 12.7 with iTunes 12.6.3, which lets you access the iOS app store.
Apple released a beta of iOS 11.1 and it has a few new interesting features. It’s time to start up the iPad rumor mill. And you can replace iTunes 12.7 with iTunes 12.6.3, which lets you access the iOS app store. These are the topics covered by Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 577.

Here are relevant links to get more info.

iOS 11 news

iPad rumors

iTunes and the App Store

Other mentions

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

