Save 90% on a Lifetime of 2TB of Secure Cloud Storage from Degoo - Deal Alert

Given the amount of data we go through on a daily basis, backup solutions have become essential for the everyday user. And while there are plenty of big-name cloud storage services out there, like Dropbox and Google Drive, you'd be hard-pressed to find a service as economical as Degoo Premium. Now on sale at a new price drop, you can get 2TB of lifetime backup storage for over 90 percent off the usual price.

With Degoo Premium, you can enjoy 2TB of cloud storage to manage and share files online. You can utilize high-speed data transfers and store your precious data under 256-bit AES encryption. Plus, Degoo Premium performs backups on all your devices and replicates your backups for extra reassurance.

2TB lifetime plans to Degoo premium were on sale for $65.99, but now you can get them for an even lower price of $59.99. Or, if you're looking to upgrade your storage potential, you can get 3TB of lifetime backup storage for $64.99.

