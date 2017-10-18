News

Switching from iOS to Android, Face ID security, the KRACK Wi-Fi exploit, and your comments & questions: Macworld Podcast episode 578

We explore the pains of ditching your iPhone for an Android phone… and why you may want to anyways. Plus, we talk about two security concerns—one big, one not so much.

Editors, Macworld |

We address some security concerns this week, from Face ID to the KRACK Wi-Fi exploit. Should you be worried? Also, making the switch from iPhone to Android has a bit of a learning curve.
The news is slow in Apple Land this week, so episode 578 of the Macworld Podcast is a bit of a smorgasbord of topics. Macworld’s Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka talk about their experiences of switching from iPhones to Android phones… and why they switched back (or are still on the fence!). The KRACK Wi-Fi exploit is still a big problem, but luckily Apple is working on it—we explain why it’s important and what you can do. And Cynthia Hogan, Apple’s vice president of public policy for the Americas, addressed some privacy concerns surrounding Face ID (spoiler alert: it’s pretty secure).

Bonus topics: The plausibility of a “foldable” iPhone, and TechHive’s review of the Sonos One smart speaker. 

Here are some relevant links to get more info: 

KRACK Wi-Fi exploit:

Face ID:

Sonos One:

“Foldable” iPhone: 

Audio-only version:

