Macworld’s November digital magazine: iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld magazine.

In the November issue

We have the lowdown on Apple’s two big software releases with reviews of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. Find out everything you need to know about Face ID on the soon-to-be-realeased iPhone X. We spotlight 10 older (but awesome) iOS games that you can still play on iOS 11. Also, learn how to stop spam emails from reaching your inbox.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Everything you need to know about AppleCare+

• MacUser Reviews: WD My Cloud Duo, Nonda USB-C HDMI

• iOS Central: How Control Center works in iOS 11

• iOS Central Reviews: Lego Boost, Bezalel Omnia

• Working Mac: Microsoft announces Office 2019

• Playlist: How to cope with the changes in iTune 12.7

• Mac 911: Where to keep your backup data, ransomware, and more

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our new platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left). To go back to static view, tap the viewer icon again.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You’ll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Next Issue, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.