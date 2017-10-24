Pay What You Want for 5 Mac-Boosting Apps Including TechTool Pro 9.5 - Deal Alert

Straight out of the box, your Mac is a fierce computing machine, but as time wears on, it can get bogged down with clutter and have a tough time matching its original performance. Thankfully, there are resources out on the web that can help bring your Mac back up to speed, and with the Pay What You Want: Fab 5 Mac App Bundle ft. TechTool Pro 9.5, you can score five of them for a price you pick.

Here's how the bundle works: Simply pay what you want, and you'll unlock one of the five apps instantly. Beat the average price paid, and you'll unlock the remaining four at no extra charge!

Boasting performance-boosting tools like MacCleanse 6 and TechTool Pro 9.5, this bundle is loaded with resources to keep space-wasting files off your computer and ensure your RAM, processor, cache and the like are running properly. Plus, with access to tools like Hands Off!, you'll also come equipped with the means to keep your computer virus and malware free.

Simply pay what you want to get started with the Pay What You Want: Fab 5 Mac App Bundle.

