iPhone X, duh. And your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 579

The iPhone X goes on sale in the wee hours of the morning of Friday, October 28. Are you ready? Also, this show features your comments and questions for Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 579.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

Join us for a special iPhone X pre-order show

On Thursday, October 26 at 11:30 p.m. Pacific, the Macworld staff will be live on Facebook and Twitter as we countdown the minutes to the iPhone X pre-order, which starts just after midnight on October 27. We’re going to be ordering the iPhone X online; if you are doing the same, join us! If you’re not ordering an iPhone X, join us anyway!

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.