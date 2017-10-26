Best Buy is selling the 128GB 9.7-inch iPad with Wi-Fi for $350

Is it too early to start your holiday shopping? If you think it is, here’s a good reason why you might want to start: Best Buy has a couple of deals on the 9.7-inch iPad. This isn’t an older model, this is the current version with the A9 processor, 8-megapixel camera, and Retina display.

Best Buy also offers a two-year AppleCare plan for $99. If you order by October 31, shipping is free. You can also pick it up at your local Best Buy store.

9.7-inch iPad with 128GB (Wi-Fi only): $350

Best Buy is selling the 128GB iPad (Wi-Fi only) for $350. Apple sells this model for $429, so you’ll save $79.

9.7-inch iPad with 32GB (Wi-Fi only): $270

Best Buy is selling the 32GB iPad (Wi-Fi only) for $270. Apple sells this model for $329. That’s a $59 savings.