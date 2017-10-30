The 10 Mac games you need to play from October 2017

Right about now is when the release schedule gets pretty crowded for PC and console players, and while Mac doesn’t see quite the same load (maybe someday…), there’s still a nice stack of new releases from over the last month.

Super Mario-esque platform game A Hat in Time is one of this month’s big standouts, along with cyberpunk horror adventure Observer and frantic fighter Brawlhalla, and those are just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve picked out 10 of the most exciting new Mac games from October 2017, so click through the slides ahead to see what’s worth checking out right now. And if you don’t see anything intriguing here, then check out September’s picks for more.