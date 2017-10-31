The 10 iPhone and iPad games you need to play from October 2017

Whether you’re looking for an in-depth game to cuddle up with on the couch, or a breezy one to play in tiny bursts throughout your day, October brought us a fine batch of new iPhone and iPad games worth checking out. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on all of the big releases, then we have you covered with our latest look at the month’s most enticing debuts.

Live trivia game HQ has been picking up a lot of buzz, letting you vie for some real cash against thousands of other players, but that’s not all we’ve enjoyed of late: Into the Dead 2, The Talos Principle, and Stranger Things: The Game are just a few of October’s biggest iOS releases. Flip through the slides ahead for more, and be sure to check out September’s list for even more options.