The 12 best iPhone and iPad word games

We recently highlighted our favorite puzzle games for iPhone and iPad, but we purposely left out word games from that list. Why? Well, it helped us finely focus our selections, certainly—but more importantly, word games have such a unique appeal that it felt like they warranted their own dedicated list.

And when it comes to brainy word games, there’s more than just puzzlers: while there are plenty of word-building games on this list, we also have games in which words are wielded as weapons, or to create useful objects. Some of these games share common elements, while others are totally distinct—but they’re all united by their wondrous wordiness. So grab a few of these, polish up your vocabulary, and enjoy.