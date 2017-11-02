iPhone X preorder follow-up, iPhone X first looks and early reviews, Apple OS updates, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 580

Did you order your iPhone X? How did it go? The first iPhone X reviews are out; we talk about what the reviewers are experiencing. Apple updated iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. And we also feature your comments and questions for Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 580.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

Upcoming iPhone X unboxing

Our iPhone X is scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 3. We will broadcast a live video on Facebook and Twitter as we unbox the new phone. We don't know what time UPS will make the delivery, but we'll make an announcement as soon as our package arrives. Stay tuned!

