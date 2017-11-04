News

iPhone X: Unboxing Apple’s new flagship iPhone

The new iPhone X is here. Here’s a very early look at the new phone.

Editors, Macworld |

Mobile
A week after Apple started taking pre-orders, the first round of iPhone X arrivals happened on Friday. If you didn’t order one online, perhaps you waited in line and picked one up at your local Apple store.

Macworld got an iPhone X on Friday, and we took the wraps off the device during a live videostream to the Macworld Facebook page and the Macworld Twitter feed. We took a look at the design and compared it to a few older iPhones and even to the Google Pixel 2 XL. We went through the setup, went over some of the new gestures, set up and played with Face ID, and had some fun with Animojis. And we answered questions from the audience.

Missed the live broadcast? You can catch it right here.

Macworld will be testing the new iPhone X over the next few days. Look for the full review coming soon.

