iPhone X: New iPhone features two battery cells, double-stacked logic board

If you’ve looked at your new iPhone X and wondered what exactly is inside the glass casing, wonder no more. The folks at iFixit—as they do with every new Apple product—have gotten their hands on the new iPhone X and took it apart.
Some of the highlights of the teardown:
- Battery: The iPhone X uses a two-cell 10.35 Wh battery. Previous iPhones use a single-cell battery.
- Logic board: The logic board is, as iFixit puts it, “folded” in half. This is done to make room for more battery.
- Qualcomm: This particular iPhone X had Qualcomm LTE chips. As you might know, Qualcomm and Apple are battling out in court.
- A look at the TrueDepth camera system used for Face ID.
Be sure to check out the iFixit iPhone X teardown to get a good look inside Apple’s new phone.