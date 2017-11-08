iPhone X first impressions and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 581

We’ve had a few days with the iPhone X, so we’re going to talk about our experiences. We also feature your comments and questions for Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 581.
Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.
- When, where, and how to preorder Apple’s latest smartphone
- Got an iPhone X? Do these 10 things first!
- How to stop the capital ‘I’ from turning into gibberish on your iPhone
- Animoji FAQ: Everything you need to know about Apple’s adorable animated emoji
- iPhone X: Learn all the new touch gestures and commands
- iPhone 2018 rumors: Improved data transmission and an iPhone X Plus?
- How iOS 12 can unlock iPhone X’s full potential
- Luvvitt Clear View iPhone X Case; this is the case Roman mentioned on the show. Please note that the $4 price he mentioned was for a sale and the case is currently at its regular $12.99 price.
- Peel iPhone X case; this is the case Jason mentioned. It is available on Amazon for $17.99.
Audio-only version:
Watch us live
The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.
Subscribe to the audio version
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.