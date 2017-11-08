Opinion

iPhone X first impressions and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 581

We’ve had a few days with the iPhone X, so we’re going to talk about our experiences. We also feature your comments and questions.
iPhone X first impressions and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 581
We’ve had a few days with the iPhone X, so we’re going to talk about our experiences. We also feature your comments and questions for Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 581.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

