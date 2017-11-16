News

iPhone X versus the best Android phones, how will Apple close out 2017, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 582

Mobile
iPhone X versus the best Android phones, how will Apple close out 2017, and your comments and questions | Macworld Podcast Ep. 582
More for you to like:
Macworld Podcast
iPhone X versus the best Android phones | Macworld Podcast Ep. 582 iPhone X versus the best Android...
Macworld Podcast Episode 581
iPhone X first impressions and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 581 iPhone X first impressions and...
Macworld Podcast Episode 580
iPhone X preorder follow-up, iPhone X first looks and early reviews, Apple OS updates, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 580 iPhone X preorder follow-up,... (01:13:03)
Macworld Podcast Episode 579
iPhone X. Duh. And your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 579 iPhone X. Duh. And your comments... (01:07:32)
Macworld Podcast Ep. 574
iOS 11 first impressions, iPhone 8 coming soon, Apple Watch Series 3 early reviews: Macworld Podcast episode 574 iOS 11 first impressions, iPhone 8... (01:12:17)
Macworld Podcast 573
iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and other happenings from the iPhone X event: Macworld Podcast episode 573 iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch...
How does the iPhone X stack up against the Galaxy Note 8, the Google Pixel 2 XL, and the LG V30? And what should we expect from Apple before the end of the year?
iPhone X versus the best Android phones, how will Apple close out 2017, and your comments and questions | Macworld Podcast Ep. 582
More like this

How does the iPhone X stack up against the Galaxy Note 8, the Google Pixel 2, and the LG V30? And what should we expect from Apple before the end of the year? We also feature your comments and questions for Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, Jason Cross, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 582.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon