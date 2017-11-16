iPhone X versus the best Android phones, how will Apple close out 2017, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 582

How does the iPhone X stack up against the Galaxy Note 8, the Google Pixel 2, and the LG V30? And what should we expect from Apple before the end of the year? We also feature your comments and questions for Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, Jason Cross, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 582.
- iPhone X versus Android’s best: A surprisingly lopsided affair
- Apple AirPower wireless charging pad: Everything you need to know
- HomePod: Everything you need to know about Apple’s smart speaker
- iMac: Everything you need to know about Apple’s all-in-one computer
- Intel 8th-gen Core i7 review: What happens when thin laptops get quad-core speed (PCWorld)
