News

Apple releases iOS 11.1.2, fixes iPhone X cold weather bug

This minor update fixes a flaw that could cause the iPhone X screen to become unresponsive in the cold, and one other bug.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

iPhone X
Daniel Masaoka
More like this

Last week, we mentioned reports that the iPhone X touch screen could become unresponsive in very cold weather. Apple said it was aware of the problem, uncommon as it was, and would issue a fix in software.

Today, the company makes good on its promise with iOS 11.1.2. It fixes two bugs. From the release notes:

  • Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop.
  • Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X.

The release comes shortly after the 11.1.1 update that fixes the notorious A [?] bug, and as Apple works on iOS 11.2, which will add faster wireless charging and Apple Pay Cash.

Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology and for about 20 years.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon