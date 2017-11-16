Apple releases iOS 11.1.2, fixes iPhone X cold weather bug

Last week, we mentioned reports that the iPhone X touch screen could become unresponsive in very cold weather. Apple said it was aware of the problem, uncommon as it was, and would issue a fix in software.

Today, the company makes good on its promise with iOS 11.1.2. It fixes two bugs. From the release notes:

Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop.

Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X.

The release comes shortly after the 11.1.1 update that fixes the notorious A [?] bug, and as Apple works on iOS 11.2, which will add faster wireless charging and Apple Pay Cash.