How to buy a refurbished Mac, MacBook, iPhone, or iPad from Apple

Looking for a way to save some money on the latest Apple products? Consider a refurbished MacBook, refurbished iPhone, or refurbished iPad from the Apple Certified Refurbished store. A refurbished product is just like a new, but at a lower price.

Here’s a quick guide with links to the best deals you can find on the refurb store, along with a FAQ guide if you want to know more about the ins and outs of the Apple Certified Refurbished store and buying a refurbished MacBook, desktop Mac, iPhone, or iPad. We make a recommendation of what to buy, but feel free to check out the store inventory to find the right model for you.

Editor’s note: Updated 1/8/19 to reflect the changes in the store inventory.

Refurbished iPhone

As of this writing, the store has a few iPhone X models available. You might find the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, but they sell out quickly. If you want an iPhone 7, go to the Clearance section. The iPhone XS never seems to be available in the refurb store. Maybe it’ll appear once the new iPhone 11 has been on sale for a bit and people trade in the iPhone XS, which then gets refurbished for sale.

Which iPhone should you buy? Grab a 256GB iPhone X (Unlocked) in Silver or Space Gray while you can. They sell for $699, which is $350 lower than the original price. The 64GB model is also available in Silver or Space Gray for $599, which is $300 lower than the original price.

Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s stock ebbs and flows. Sometimes there are several current MacBook Pro models to choose from, while other times the selection is small. Some are standard configurations, while others are customized built-to-order models.

At this writing, Apple has a few 2019 models from which to choose.

Which 13-inch MacBook Pro should you buy? Apple's stock of 13-inch models has grown, and there are several from which to choose. An attractive choice is the Refurbished 2019 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Retina display for $1,099, available in Silver and Space Gray. That's $200 lower than a brand new version.

Other 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops to consider

Refurbished 13.3-inch 2019 MacBook Pro 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Retina display in Silver or Space Gray for $1,699, which is $300 lower than a brand new version.

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro

As of this writing, Apple’s inventory has several 2019 models in stock. They don’t last very long, though. You’ll also find 2017, and 2018 models

Which 15-inch MacBook Pro should you buy? The 2019 Refurbished 15.4-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 with Retina display is available in Space Gray or Silver for $1,869. This is a pretty good deal; it was $2,199 when it was brand new.

Other 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops to consider

2019 Refurbished 15.4-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 with Retina display in Space Gray or Silver for $2,209.

Refurbished MacBook

Apple officially discontinued the MacBook, so the only way to get one is through the refurb store.

Which MacBook should you buy? The Refurbished 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 is a pretty good deal, available in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. At $1,099, it’s $200 cheaper than the original price.

Refurbished MacBook Air

Apple has limited stock of MacBook Air laptops. The 2018 and 2019 models are now available.

Which MacBook Air should you buy? The 2019 Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 in Gold, Space Gray, and Silver is $929.

Other MacBook Air laptops to consider

The Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 with Retina Display with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD is available in Gold or Space Gray for $1,019. The regular price of this 2018 model was $1,199.

Refurbished iPad

The refurb store can be a good place to save some money on an iPad, though might actually find better deals on brand-new iPads from Best Buy and other non-Apple retailers.

Which iPad should you buy? We like the 2017 Refurbished 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, or Space Gray. It’s $469, which is $180 lower than the original price.

Other refurbished iPads to consider

Refurbished iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB (5th generation) in Gold for $409.

Refurbished Apple Watch

The refurb store stock for the Apple Watch varies greatly. If you don’t see something you like, check back later.

Which Apple Watch should you buy?

Apple has a Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band for $589. That's $110 lower than a new version.

Refurbished 21.5-inch iMac

The refurb store has a few 2019 21.5-inch iMacs in stock. But they go quickly.

Which 21.5-inch iMac should you buy? Consider the Refurbished 21.5-inch iMac 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 with Retina 4K display. It’s $1,269 for this 2019 model, which is $230 lower than a brand new version.

Other refurbished 21.5-inch iMac to consider

Refurbished 27-inch iMac

Apple has several 2019 models available, but they sell quickly.

Which 27-inch iMac should you buy? At $1,529, the Refurbished 27-inch iMac 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 with Retina 5K display is $270 less than a new version.

Other 27-inch iMacs to consider

Refurbished 27-inch iMac 3.7GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 with Retina 5K display for $1,949, $350 lower than a brand-new model.

Refurbished Mac mini

Apple doesn't have many Mac minis available. What they do have tends to be in the higher price range.

Which Mac mini should you buy? As of this writing, Apple has only a Refurbished Mac mini 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 for $929.

Refurbished iMac Pro

Apple has stock of the iMac Pro, which was originally released in December 2017. The iMac Pro is Apple’s Mac for the most demanding users.

Which iMac Pro should you buy? We like the base 8-core iMac Pro, especially if you’re looking to upgrade from a 5K iMac. The Refurbished 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W with Retina 5K display is $4,249, which is $750 cheaper than a brand-new version.

Refurbished Mac Pro

You can no longer buy a refurbished cylindrical Mac Pro, and Apple recently released the new one. You probably won't see and refurbished Mac Pros until later this year.

Refurbished Apple TV

Apple

As of this writing, there are no Apple TV models available.

Refurbished HomePod

For a while, the HomePod wasn't available in the refurb store. But there seems to be stock now. You can get a refurbished Space Gray or White HomePod for $259, which is $40 lower than a brand new model.