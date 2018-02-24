Looking for an iPhone X case? Here’s what’s available at the online Apple store

The iPhone X is a marvelous device—a device with a glass shell. And as strong as that glass is, you probably want to do what you can to protect it, especially since you paid a lot of money for it.

As of this writing, the selection in the online Apple store is pretty limited. Here’s what you’ll find. We’ll update this list as new products appear.

Apple iPhone X Silicone Case

What’s nice about this case is that it’s a thin covering that adds some grip to the slick iPhone X. It costs $39 and is available in black, blue cobalt, dark olive, midnight blue, pink sand, (Product) Red, rose red, ultra violet, and white.

Apple iPhone X Leather Case

Made of European Leather, this case has aluminum button coverings and a large cutout for the iPhone’s Lightning port and bottom speakers. It’s $49 and available in black, charcoal gray, cosmos blue, dark aubergine, midnight blue, pink fuchsia, (Product) Red, saddle brown, and taupe.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio

This Leather case has a flap that covers the front of the iPhone X, and the flap has a couple of pockets for holding cash and cards. It’s $99 and available in berry, black, cosmos blue, and taupe.

Decoded Leather Snap-On Case for iPhone X

Available in black, dark blue, and purple, the Decoded Leather Snap-On Case has a slot for your ID or credit card. $49.95.

OtterBox Statement Series Case for iPhone X

OtterBox combines a clear polycarbonate panel with leather accents to make a case that provides durable protection for the iPhone X. It’s $40 and available in black, dark blue, and wine.

Tech21 Pure Clear Case for iPhone X

Tech21 says this case uses “two layers of advanced impact materials” to provide heavy-duty protection for your iPhone X. It’s $40 and available with clear or smoke finishes.

Tech21 Evo Elite Case for iPhone X

Tech21 says that this case will protect your iPhone X from drops of 2 meters (6.6 feet), and the company will replace the case for up to one year after you buy it should it “become faulty.” It’s $50 and available in black, gold, rose gold, and silver.

Tech21 Evo Gem Case for iPhone X

Not impressed by the two laters of protection the Tech21 Pure Clear Case? How does three(!) layers sound? That's what you'll find in Tech21's Evo Gem Case. It’s $40 and available in blue, dark blue, gray, and pink.

Tech21 Evo Mesh Case for iPhone X

Like the Evo Gem case, this case has three layers of protection for you phone. It’s $40 and available in black, blue, pink, and white.

Twelve South Relaxed Leather Case for iPhone X

This wallet shell case has a couple of card slots on the back, as well as a microfiber lining that hugs your phone. The leather exterior becomes weathered the more you use it, giving the case a unique look. $49.95.

