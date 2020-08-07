New iMacs, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, and more

Apple announced iMac updates earlier this week. Should you buy an iMac when Apple silicon is on the horizon? There’s also a major change in Apple leadership that we’ll talk about on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 708 with Jason Cross and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 708
Get info
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
-
Apple introduces significant upgrades to the 27-inch iMac; also updates 21.5-inch models and iMac Pro
-
5 reasons to buy a new 27-inch iMac rather than waiting for the Apple silicon transition
-
Phil Schiller steps up to Apple Fellow, Greg Jozwiak takes over as Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.