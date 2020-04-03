Apple TV+ originals: The first season of Home Before Dark is now available

Apple is planting its own flag in the streaming wars with Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that features only original programming—no reruns of hit TV shows or last year’s blockbuster movies.

The company is said to be spending several billion dollars a year on original programming. That’s a lot of TV! Apple is attracting some of the best talent in TV and film production, including huge stars and directors, and locking down the television and movie rights to best-selling books.

Though the service is relatively new and has few shows available, there’s a lot in the works. This is a list of all its content for it that we know of so far, along with details about prominent stars, directors, producers, and release dates.

Updated 04/03/20: All 10 episodes of mystery thriller Home Before Dark is now available to stream.

Available now

Here are the shows, series, and movies you can watch on Apple TV+ right now.

The Morning Show

What it’s about: The Morning Show is a drama about a morning TV news show and the power struggles between the men and women who work on it. It supposedly draws heavily from the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter.

Important names: The show is being developed by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. It starts Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carrell.

When you can watch: The Morning Show is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now. Here’s our review.

The Morning Show has been renewed for a second season.

See

What it’s about: A futuristic, post-apocalyptic drama, See imagines a world with no sight. A devastating virus wipes out all but a few million of the Earth’s population, and those that survived were stricken permanently blind.

The series takes place hundreds of years later, where humans have been without sight for so long that it’s disputed whether such a thing ever even really existed.

Important names: The series stars Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) and Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage, 12 Years a Slave, Captain America: Civil War). Variety reports that Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049) will join the cast for the second season.

A recent Wall Street Journal article claims that See is costing almost $15 million per episode, making it one of the most expensive TV productions around.

When you can watch: See is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now. Here’s our review.

See has been renewed for a second season.

Dickinson

What it’s about: A 19th century coming-of-age story about the life of Emily Dickinson. A half-hour comedy drama, it is set in the past but features writing to relate to a modern audience.

Important names: Emily Dickenson is played by Hailee Steinfeld, her parents are played by Jane Krakowski and Toby Huss. It is written by Alena Smith (The Newsroom, The Affair).

When you can watch: Dickinson is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now. Here’s our review.

Dickinson has been renewed for a second season.

For All Mankind

What it’s about: What would happen if the Soviet Union beat the U.S.A. to putting a man on the moon, and the global space race had never ended? This series starts with the moon race of the ‘60s and will continue through the following decades.

Important names: It’s written and created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Jodi Balfour, and Sarah Jones.

When you can watch: For All Mankind is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now. Here’s our review.

For All Mankind has been renewed for a second season.

Helpsters

What it’s about: Helpsters is an educational entertainment series aimed at preschoolers. The show is meant to help introduce toddlers to the simplest core concepts of coding as a means of helping people. The pitch is: Coding helps foster collaboration and critical thinking skills, and is an “essential language that every child can learn.”

Important names: It’s produced by Children’s Television Workshop, the people who make Sesame Street.

When you can watch: Helpsters is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Snoopy in Space

What it’s about: Charlie Brown’s beagle Snoopy fulfills his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut. This is limited series of 10 animated shorts.

Important names: It’s the Peanuts gang! That might not mean a lot to the kids of today, but anyone over 30 grew up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang on TV and in the newspaper.

When you can watch: Snoopy in Space is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Ghostwriter

What it’s about: A reboot of the ‘90s Ghostwriter TV show that originally aired on PBS, Apple describes this as, “A reinvention of the beloved original series follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.”

Important names: The series stars Isaac Arellanes, Hannah Levinson, Jay Santiago, and many more. There aren’t a lot of household names involved.

When you can watch: Ghostwriter is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Oprah’s Book Club

What it’s about: Oprah is no longer the queen of daytime TV, but she still wields enormous influence. The Book Club that was part of her daytime TV show could turn novels into bestsellers overnight. Now she’s bringing her Book Club to Apple TV+ as its own exclusive series.

Important names: Oprah, duh.

When you can watch: Oprah’s Book Club is available now.

The Elephant Queen

What it’s about: Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble embedded themselves for four years together with the family of a giant elephant matriarch named Athena. The film follows their journey as the watering hole that is home to her and her family dries up, and she risks taking her family in search of food and water, though they might not survive the journey.

Important names: The documentary is narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

When you can watch: The Elephant Queen is part of the opening lineup of shows for Apple TV+ and you can watch it now.

Servant

What it’s about: The story follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Important names: The series was created by Tony Basgallop and directed (at least a few episodes) by M. Night Shyamalan. It stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint.

When you can watch: Servant debuted on November 28, 2019. Be sure to read our review of the first episodes.

Truth Be Told

What it’s about: The story is about a hit podcast (think: Serial) that reopens a long-closed murder case in the public eye, and unravels the life of our protagonist, Josie, who had finally put her troubled old life behind her. It’s adapted from the book Are You Sleeping: A Novel by Kathleen Barber.

Important names: The two biggest stars are Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.

When you can watch: Truth Be Told debuted on December 6 and is now available. Read our review of the first season.

Little America

What it’s about: A new half-hour anthology series about immigrants in America. It will be based on the true stories of immigrants, many of which were printed in Epic Magazine’s Little America series. It will focus not on the huge famous immigrants that have made worldwide impact, but the everyday lives and struggles that we all share. “These are human stories that feature immigrants,” explained Kumail Nanjiani.

Important names: Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon will co-write and executive produce and share writing duties with Lee Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner. Alan Yang, known as the co-creator of Master of None, will also executive produce the show.

When you can watch: Little America started streaming on January 17, 2020, and has been renewed for a second season. Read our review of the first season.

Hala

What it’s about: Hala, a Pakistani-American teenager, struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural, and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family.

Apple

Important names: Hala stars Geraldine Viswanathan and is written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith.

When you can watch: Hala got limited theatrical release on November 22, 2019 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

What it’s about: Fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be thrilled to hear that Rob McElhenney and co-star Charlie Day are teaming up to make a new half-hour scripted comedy series for Apple. The show is set in a video game development studio; a comedy concept that has been tried numerous times before without much success.

Here’s an interesting wrinkle: The series will be produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and also...Ubisoft? Yes, the mega video game publisher is involved. We might expect that the show, while not about Ubisoft, will at least feature plenty of Ubisoft game name-dropping and product placement.

Important names: Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are producers. McElhenney will also write and star.

When you can watch: Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet became available to stream on February 7, 2020. It has been renewed for a second season. Read our review of the first season.

Visible: Out on Television

What it’s about: Details the way the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, this five-part docuseries is narrated by and features interviews with lot of famous celebrities.

Apple A five-part documentary series about the LGBTQ movement on TV.

Important names: Produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, with narration by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe. There are featured interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more.

When you can watch: All five episodes of Visible: Out on Television became available to stream on February 14, 2020.

Amazing Stories

What it’s about: A resurrection of the old Amazing Stories TV series, itself based on the old science fiction literary magazine. The anthology is a set of separate, fantastical stories, like the World War II pilot whose plane magically travels through space and time from the past and into the present day. Who will he meet? Can he return? Does he want to? What happens if he doesn’t?

Important names: Steven Spielberg big enough for you? He’s personally involved in the production of the new series, which will be handled by his production company (Amblin Entertainment). Showrunners are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

When you can watch: The first episode of Amazing Stories became available to stream on March 6, 2020.

The Banker

What it’s about: This film tells the true story of two 1950s African-American entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris. The duo recruited a working class white man, Matt Steiner, to pose as the head of their business empire so they can buy buildings and banks to make loans to African Americans.

Important names: The film stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie.

When you can watch: The Banker became available to stream on March 20, 2020.

Oprah Talks COVID-19

What it’s about: Oprah speaks with leading epidemiologists and global health experts to... just kidding! Oprah basically FaceTimes famous celebs and her high-society friends about the global pandemic. If you’re primary concern over a global pandemic is “but what about the celebrities?” then Oprah has got you covered.

Important names: Oprah, of course. In the first episode she speaks with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dowhre about living with COVID-19. In the second episode, she talks to Pastor Wintley Phillips.

When you can watch: There are two episodes available as of March 23. More will be coming.

Home Before Dark

What it’s about: A mystery drama inspired by the life of pre-teen journalist Hilde Lysiak. The series will be about a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to a lakeside town, where she gets involved in uncovering a cold case that the community has concealed.

Important names: The series is directed by Jon M. Chu. It stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter.

When you can watch: Home Before Dark became available to stream on April 3, 2020.

Coming Soon

The following series have been officially announced and will debut within the next few months.

Home

What it’s about: It looks like Apple wants to cash in on the “look at the fancy homes of fancy people” TV craze, with its own unique twist. According to Variety, Apple has ordered one full season of 10 hour-long episodes.

It’s billed as a documentary series and is said to, “offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes.”

Important names: The show is being produced by veteran documentary writer-producer duo Matt Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser, along with several veteran producers from Time Inc. Productions.

When you can watch: Home will debut on April 17.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

What it’s about: An animated short film about a precocious seven-year-old who learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents on Earth Day. (And from a mysterious exhibit at the Museum of Everything.)

Important names: It’s narrated by Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep, with a star voice cast of Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay, and Ruth Negga.

When you can watch: Apple will start streaming the film on April 17 (the first Friday before Earth Day, April 22).

Beastie Boys Story

What it’s about: A documentary by the legendary Spike Jonze, together with surviving band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, about the history and legacy of the Beastie Boys.

Important names: Spike Jonze, Mike Diamond (Mike D), and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock).

When you can watch: The film will see limited release in IMAX theaters on April 3, and stream on Apple TV+ on April 24.

Defending Jacob

What it’s about: William Landay’s best-selling legal thriller Defending JacobRemove non-product link is coming to the small screen. It will be a limited series, though we don’t yet know exactly how many episodes it will run.

Important names: The series will star Chris Evans as the father of a 14-year-old boy who is accused of murder. It also stars Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey.

When you can watch: Defending Jacob will premiere on April 24 with the first three episodes, with others to follow.

Trying

What it’s about: A British comedy series about “growing up, settling down and finding someone to love.” The series will be eight half-hour episodes. This was previously reported to be in development under the working title Alabama.

Important names: It’s written by Andy Wolton and stars Imelda Staunton (you know her as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies).

When you can watch: The show will premiere on May 1.

Central Park

What it’s about: An animated musical comedy about the a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park.

Important names: The show is the brainchild of Loren Bouchard (creator of Bob’s Burgers), Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers executive producer) and Josh Gad (who voices Olaf in Frozen). It stars some top-tier voice talent, including Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

When you can watch: Central Park will debut on May 29, 2020.

Dear...

What it’s about: A documentary series in which biographies of famous people are told using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The 10-episode series will profile internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

Important names: Executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler.

When you can watch: Dear... premieres on June 5.

Further Out

These shows, series, and movies have been officially announced or have been revealed by the Hollywood trade press, but do not yet have definitive release dates, and are not even listed by Apple as “coming soon.” Some may debut in the next few months, others be more than a year away, or might even ultimately be cancelled.

Little Voice

What it’s about: A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, Little Voice explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Important names: Sara Bareilles will provide original music for the show, and it is produced by J.J. Abrams under this Bad Robot production company.

When you can watch: Little Voice does not yet have a release date, but it is listed by Apple as “coming soon.”

Suspicion

What it’s about: According to Apple, it’s a “high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman. Twenty-one year old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

The show is based on the Israeli series False Flag.

Important names: The mother of the son who is kidnapped is played by Uma Thurman. The series also stars Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby.

When you can watch: Apple has not yet given a release date for Suspicion.

Untitled Sexual Assault Documentary

What it’s about: This documentary film follows a former music executive who is debating whether publicly tell her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.

Important names: The film was executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, with Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground) directing and producing.

Update 01/13/20: Oprah Winfrey has stepped away from the project, issuing the following statement:

First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision. Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers’ desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it’s best to step aside. I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.

When you can watch: As a result of Oprah leaving the project, it will no longer appear on Apple TV+. We will leave this entry here for a time as a record.

Billie Eilish documentary

What it’s about: Global pop sensation Billie Eilish is only 17 and has already landed a number one album and a host of awards, including Artist of the Year in Apple’s first ever Apple Music Awards. The documentary about her life and rise to fame was already shot when Apple purchased it for $25 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apple Billie Eilish was Apple Music’s first-ever Artist of the Year. It’s only fitting that Apple would land the documentary about her.

Important names: If you don’t know who Billie Eilish is, you don’t know a teenager. Or watch TV or movies. Or go outside.

When you can watch: The documentary does not yet have a release date or a title that we know of, but has reportedly already been shot. It could conceivably leave post-production and end up on the service very soon.

WeWork series

What it’s about: A report in Variety says Apple is developing a limited series based on the history of WeWork—in particular, on the podcast titled WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

Important names: The series will be co-written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

When you can watch: This series does not yet have a release date.

Boys State

What it’s about: A documentary about an experiment in Texas in which 1,000 17-year old boys try to form a new representative government and run for office. It was one of the hottest documentaries of Sundance. The distribution deal apparently cost Apple and distribution company A24 $10 million.

Important names: The film was directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine.

When you can watch: Boys State does not yet have a release date.

Swan Song

What it’s about: Apple describes it like this: Set in the near future, the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

Important names: The film stars Mahershala Ali, who won Oscars for his roles in Moonlight and Green Book. It is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary.

When you can watch: Swan Song has no theatrical or streaming release date yet.

Slow Horses

What it’s about: When the British MI-5 agency’s spies screw up their career, they are sent to the “Slough House” to while away their days doing unimportant work. They are referred to by the rest of the agency as “Slow Horses,” hence the TV show title. There are more than six books in Mick Herron’s “Slough House” series, with more on the way.

Important names: Gary Oldman is to star (he doesn’t do a lot of TV!) as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the Slough House spies.

When you can watch: Slow Horses does not yet have a release date.

Severance

What it’s about: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. It focuses on Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Apple has ordered a 10-episode series.

Important names: Adam Scott has signed on to play Mark, and the series will be directed and produced by Ben Stiller. Patricia Arquette will play Mark’s boss.

When you can watch: Severance does not yet have a release date.

A Christmas Carol

What it’s about: A musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. You know: Scrooge, three ghosts, Bah Humbug, etc...

Important names: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star.

When you can watch: No release date has been set, but it’s either going to come out for Christmas 2019 (not likely) or Christmas 2020. I mean, it’s A Christmas Carol. There’s about a one-month window each year where it makes any sense to release it.

El Gato Negro

What it’s about: Based on Richard Dominguez’s comic book about an aging luchador who teams up with his grandson to use the El Gato Negro persona to fight crime in South Texas.

Important names: Robert Rodriguez will direct and produce, while Diego Boneta will star and also produce.

When you can watch: El Gato Negro does not yet have a release date.

Masters of the Air

What it’s about: A limited series about the bombers of World War II. It is something of a follow-up to the hit HBO series Band of Brothers. Nearly all of the content on Apple TV+, while original and exclusive, is produced by outside production companies and studios. But according to Variety, Apple is also building its own internal studio, named Masters, and this is its first project.

Important names: It will be written by one of Band of Brothers writers, John Orloff, with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks once again on as executive producers. Several other producers and alumni of Band of Brothers will be involved with the project, too.

When you can watch: Masters of the Air does not yet have a release date, but as it has just been greenlit and has not entered full production, it is likely not coming soon.

Ted Lasso

What it’s about: About six years ago, NBC Sports produced a video starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who goes to coach soccer in the U.K., despite knowing nothing about the game. The coach, Ted Lasso, thinks of everything in American Football terms, and hilarity ensues. The original video was just a promotional effort to show that NBC Sports was going to start showing English Premiere League games.

Important names: Jason Sudeikis is the big star here.

When you can watch: It was just greenlit in the fall of 2019, so it will probably be a while.

Foundation

What it’s about: Of all of Isaac Asimov’s famous science fiction work, none is as sprawling, weighty, or influential as the Foundation series. The original book trilogy (part of which was originally published as a short story series in sci-fi magazine Astounding) was published in the 1950s, and has served as influential fodder for a lot of the science fiction that followed.

Important names: The Hollywood Reporter says that stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris will star in the series.

When you can watch: Foundation does not yet have a release date.

Swagger

What it’s about: Apple is developing a drama series inspired by the early life and career of NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his youth basketball experiences. It is not a biopic of Kevin Durant’s life, however.

(Durant used to play for the Golden State Warriors, of which Apple VP Eddy Cue is a huge superfan.)

Important names: The series will be written and directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood, best known for the TV series Shots Fired and for writing the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious. Winston Duke was originally cast in the lead role, but he suffered an injury on set and couldn’t continue. O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton) will take over the lead role.

When you can watch: Swagger does not yet have a projected release date, but the on-set injury of the lead actor, and his replacement, probably means a lot of re-shoots.

The Sky is Everywhere

What it’s about: According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has teamed up with indie production company A24 to produce a film adaptation of the young adult novel The Sky is Everywhere.

The novel tells the story of a high school girl whose older sister suddenly dies. She forms a relationship with her sister’s former fiancé and also with the new boy in town, who loves music as she does. Amid the coping with the loss of her sister, she has to choose between these two romantic entanglements.

Important names: Josephine Decker will direct and produce, and author Jandy Nelson will write the screen adaptation of her own book.

When you can watch: The Sky is Everywhere does not yet have a release date.

The Mosquito Coast

What it’s about: A report in Variety says that Apple has ordered an adaptation of the novel The Mosquito Coast, to star Justin Theroux. The novel was published in 1981 by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux, and made into a movie five years later starring Harrison Ford. The book will be adapted for TV by Neil Cross.

Important names: Justin Theroux, nephew of author Paul Theroux, will star.

When you can watch: The Mosquito Coast has no release date, but if it was just ordered it will probably be some time.

Mr. Corman

What it’s about: Variety says that Apple has picked up a new drama series called Mr. Corman that is written by, produced by, and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series revolves around an elementary school teacher struggling to cope with life as an adult in Los Angeles.

Important names: Joseph Gordon-Levitt will write, star in, and produce the series.

When you can watch: The series has no known release date yet.

Lisey’s Story

What it’s about: It’s an eight episode miniseries adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, and Stephen King himself will write all episodes of the series—that’s quite rare.

Amazon Stephen King is turning his novel into a miniseries for Apple.

Important names: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will star Julianne Moore. The series will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot, though besides getting an executive producer credit, it doesn’t appear Abrams will be directly involved.

When you can watch: Lisey’s Story has no release date yet. It’s very likely to be 2020 before it’s ready for streaming.

Prehistoric Planet

What it’s about: Apple has ordered a new natural history series from Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton. The CGI-heavy series will be produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, and will follow the last days of the dinosaurs.

Important names: Jon Favreau made waves using CG animals in The Jungle Book and The Lion King, and Mike Gunton produced Planet Earth II.

When you can watch: Prehistoric Planet does not yet have a release date.

Brie Larson CIA biography series

What it’s about: A report in Variety says that Apple has made a direct-to-series order for a new drama based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox. Fox has a hot novel named Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA that just released in October 2019.

Important names: Brie Larson (sure to become a household name for starring as Captain Marvel) will star and executive produce the series.

When you can watch: There is no official title or release date yet for the series. We’re not likely to see this one until sometime in 2020 or beyond.

Simon Kinberg and David Weil sci-fi series

What it’s about: According to Deadline, Apple has committed to a 10-episode season of a new science fiction series. We don’t know much about the plot, though. Deadline’s sources say, “this is a large large budget, ambitious, character-driven genre show that will go into production this summer.”

Important names: Simon Kinberg and David Weil are the creators of this one. Kinberg is known for his work on the Fox X-Men franchise, and Weil is the creator of the upcoming Amazon Nazi-hunting series The Hunt.

When you can watch: It appears to be very early days on the production—we don’t know what is will be called, what it is about, who will star in it, or when it will be released. This seems like it’s likely to be a 2020 (or later) release.

On the Rocks

What it’s about: According to Variety, the film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Important names: The film will be written and directed by Sofia Coppola, and star Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. Together again for the first time since Lost in Translation.

When yo can watch: On the Rocks has no release date yet, and it is not yet known whether the film will see a theatrical release or only appear on Apple’s streaming video service.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

What it’s about: A report from Variety says that Apple has made a direct-to-series order of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The limited series, based on the Amy Silverstein memoir about a woman awaiting heart surgery and the women who supported her, will star Jennifer Garner and be executive produced by J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot production company.

Important names: J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner are working together again for the first time since the show Alias.

When you can watch: The series does not yet have a release date.

Losing Earth

What it’s about: This summer, The New York Times Magazine published an epic feature titled, “Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change.” At over 30,000 words, it took up an entire issue of the magazine and earned critical acclaim. It focused on how, from 1979 to 1989, a small team of scientists, activists, and politicians tried to stop climate change while there was still time.

We don’t know the format the show will take, but The New York Times specifically calls it a “series.” Based on the source material, it seems like a single-season limited series makes the most sense.

Important names: The article’s author, Nathaniel Rich, will serve as executive producer together with Anonymous Content founder and CEO Steve Golin.

When you can watch: Losing Earth (if that will be the final title) has no release date yet.

Wolfwalkers

What it’s about: Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon produces this tale about a young hunter who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of evil wolves, but instead befriends a wild native girl who runs with them.





Important names: The film comes from Tomm Moore, who has been nominated for two Oscars for animated films.

When you can watch: Wolfwalkers does not yet have a release date.

Pachinko

What it’s about: The best-selling novel Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family, following the line from Korea to Japan and finally America. The New York Times named it one of the 10 best books of 2017.

According to Variety, Apple has secured the rights to develop Min Jin Lee’s novel into a series. A later report in The Hollywood Reporter stated that Apple has moved from simply optioning the novel to ordering a full eight episodes. It’s not clear if it’s a single season of a multi-season arc, or just an eight-episode miniseries.

Important names: It will be written and directed by Soo Hugh, who was the showrunner for the first season of AMC’s The Terror.

When you can watch: Pachinko does not yet have a release date.

Time Bandits

What it’s about: Terry Gilliam’s time-traveling adventure comedy Time Bandits may make its way to the small screen in a TV series. Deadline reports that Apple is buying up the rights to make a TV show of the cult classic film.

The film, about a young boy who gets caught up with a troupe of thieves as they hop across history to steal treasure, ever on the run from the “supreme being” from whom they’ve stolen their time map, is good fodder for a TV show. But the film has a dedicated cult following who will place high demands on maintaining the film’s heart and quirky sense of British humor.

Important names: Terry Gilliam will have an executive producer role, but will not write for the show. A report in Variety says that the series will be directed by Taika Waititi, whose quirky film What We Do in the Shadows earned him a cult following, and who earned huge international acclaim for his direction of Thor: Rangrarok and Jojo Rabbit.

When you can watch: Time Bandits (if that’s even the show’s name) does not yet have a release date.

Calls

What it’s about: On the French premium cable channel Canal+ you’ll find a new series named Calls. It’s ten-episode arc for the first season consists of ten-minute episodes. Each consists of a playback of an audio recording—an airplane black box, a voicemail, a 911 call—that depict some sort of tragedy. They all tie to together to tell the story of some sort of impending apocalypse.

It’s a neat idea, if a somewhat odd format. According to Variety, Apple has now bought the rights to make an English-language version, along with the rights to the first season of the French version. You can see a trailer for the French version below.

Important names: We don’t know who will star, direct, or produce the English-language version for Apple.

When you can watch: Calls has no release date yet.

Shantaram

What it’s about: The hit novel Shantaram has a somewhat tumultuous history in Hollywood. According to Variety, the book was first to be developed as a film, with Johnny Depp having acquired the book rights and Warner Bros. producing with Joel Edgerton in the starring role. Then, the plans were scrapped and the rights auctioned off, with Anonymous Content and Paramount Television winning the rights to Shantaram and its sequel novel The Mountain Shadow.

Gregory David Roberts’ novel tells the story of Lin, an escaped convict from a maximum security Australian prison. On the run and cut off from friends and family, he disappears into the Bombay underground in India.

St. Martin’s Press

Important names: Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle, The International) will write and executive produce the series. According to a report from Variety, the lead character will be payed by Charlie Hunnam, who is known for his work on Sons of Anarchy and for starring in Pacific Rim.

When you can watch: Shantaram does not yet have a release date.

You Think It, I’ll Say It

What it’s about: According to Variety, Apple has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour run of a new comedy variety show. The show is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s collection of short stories You Think It, I’ll Say It.

Important names: SNL alum Kristen Wiig was set to star, but pulled out citing scheduling conflicts with Wonder Woman 1984. The show is created and produced by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock, About a Boy).

When you can watch: This project does not yet have a title or release date.

Damien Chazelle drama series

What it’s about: According to Variety, Apple has gone straight-to-series (ordered a whole season of a series without first shooting a pilot) on a drama by Damien Chazelle. Chazelle is the acclaimed writer and director of La La Land and Whiplash, and is currently working on a Neil Armstrong biopic called First Man.

No details have been given about the series at all, except that Chazelle will write and direct every episode. We don’t know the subject matter, the stars, the length of each episode...really nothing at all.

Important names: Chazelle is the acclaimed writer and director of La La Land and Whiplash, and is currently working on a Neil Armstrong biopic called First Man.

When you can watch: There is no release date set for this series.