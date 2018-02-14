HomePod, iOS 12, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 592

News Analysis

Smart Home
We’ve had the HomePod for a few days. What do we think? There’s more news about iOS 12. We also feature your comments and questions.
We’ve had the HomePod for a few days. What do we think? There’s more news about iOS 12. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 592.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

