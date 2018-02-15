HomePod white rings: 10 ways to protect your wood furniture

The HomePod has a ring problem. Somehow, after “years” of development, the folks at Apple neglected to discover that the base of the long-awaited HomePod sometimes leaves unsightly white rings on finished wood surfaces.

Apple itself has acknowledged the device sometimes leaves “mild marks,” and added that the streaks “will often go away after several days” after moving the speaker to another location.

We haven’t seen the problem ourselves, but we understand that it’s best not to take chances. With that in mind, we’ve found a few coasters, doilies, and, er, books that will keep your furniture safe from the excesses of Apple’s latest device. For the time being, you might say that they’re “sound” investments.