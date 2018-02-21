News Analysis

iPad rumors, Telugu bug, Apple the most innovative company, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 593

iPad rumors, Telugu bug, Apple the most innovative company: Macworld Podcast ep. 593   (01:08:53)
The iPad rumor mill is starting to churn out some new ones. Apple fixes the Telugu bug. Fast Company declares Apple the most innovative company. We also feature your comments and questions.
iPad rumors, Telugu bug, Apple the most innovative company: Macworld Podcast ep. 593 (01:08:53)
The iPad rumor mill is starting to churn out some new ones. Apple fixes the Telugu bug. Fast Company declares Apple the most innovative company. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Michael Simon, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 593.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

Audio-only version:

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page, on Twitter via Periscope or on YouTube.

