iPad rumors, Telugu bug, Apple the most innovative company, and your comments and questions: Macworld Podcast episode 593

The iPad rumor mill is starting to churn out some new ones. Apple fixes the Telugu bug. Fast Company declares Apple the most innovative company. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Michael Simon, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 593.
Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.
- iPad 2018 rumors: Animoji and tabbed windows on tap
- iPad Refresh in March Likely as Apple Receives Certification for New Tablets in Eurasia (MacRumors)
- Apple in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Miners (Bloomberg)
- Apple releases iOS 11.2.6, macOS 10.13.3 update, and more to fix Telugu ‘text bomb’ bug
- Why Apple Is The World’s Most Innovative Company (Fast Company)
Audio-only version:
Watch us live
The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page, on Twitter via Periscope or on YouTube.
Subscribe to the audio version
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.