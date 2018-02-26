Get More Done Faster With DEVONthink Pro for Mac -- Now 50% off

We work with a staggering amount of information every day, and staying on top of it all can be a challenge. However, there are resources out there to help you organize it all in an intuitive and user-friendly fashion, like DEVONthink Pro for Mac. This AI-driven tool stores your information in one easy-to-backup database and presents it to you in ways optimized to your work style, and it's on sale today for 50% off.

With DEVONthink Pro, you can keep your important data organized by using innovative tags to quickly categorize files and store them in the self-contained database. You can add RSS feeds to multiple databases to automatically import new articles or download and archive full websites. Plus, if you need to move information around, you can sync your data directly on the local network or on any USB stick or SD card with AES 256-bit encryption.

DEVONthink Pro for Mac normally retails for $79.95, but it's available for half off its usual price today at $39.95.