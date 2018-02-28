The 10 Mac games you need to play from February 2018

On the hunt for a fresh and exciting game to play this month? Luckily, there’s always something new worth checking out in the world of Mac games, and we’ve put together our picks for the 10 biggest and most interesting-looking titles released in February 2018.

Survival smash Rust recently exited Early Access with its long-awaited full release, while Descenders is a frenetic new downhill biking game, Never Stop Sneakin’ is a speedy take on stealth-action classics, and Sailaway lets you explore the world’s oceans on a digital dinghy. Find out more about those games and others in the slides ahead, and don’t miss January 2018’s picks as well if you’re looking for further recent gaming options.