iPhone X competitors/copycats, Apple healthcare, Apple's new TV shows: Macworld Podcast episode 594

A few new smartphones have been introduced, and some of them look remarkably like the iPhone X. Apple is going to provide its own healthcare to its employees. Apple is also creating several new TV shows for the Apple TV. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Michael Simon, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 594.
Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.
- 5 ways the Galaxy S9 might be better than iPhone X
- Galaxy S9+ vs. iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone X: Spec showdown
- Bonus Notches: Android smartphone vendors copy the striking design from Apple’s iPhone X, with mixed results (Apple Insider)
- One day we may buy AppleCare for our bodies, not just our iPhones
- Apple’s original TV shows and series: Apple has ordered a thriller series produced by M. Night Shyamalan
Audio-only version:
