iPhone X competitors/copycats, Apple healthcare, Apple's new TV shows: Macworld Podcast episode 594

iPhone X competitors and copycats, Apple healthcare, Apple’s new TV shows: Macworld Podcast episode 594
A few new smartphones have been introduced, and some of them look remarkably like the iPhone X. Apple is going to provide its own healthcare to its employees. Apple is also creating several new TV shows for the Apple TV. We also feature your...
More like this

A few new smartphones have been introduced, and some of them look remarkably like the iPhone X. Apple is going to provide its own healthcare to its employees. Apple is also creating several new TV shows for the Apple TV. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Michael Simon, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 594.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff discussed on the show.

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page, on Twitter via Periscope or on YouTube.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

