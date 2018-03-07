News Analysis

iOS 12 wishlist, MacBook Air rumors, Apple headphones rumors, the end of iTunes LP: Macworld Podcast episode 595

And your comments and questions.

Mobile
iOS 12 wishlist, MacBook Air, Apple headphones, the end of iTunes LP: Macworld Podcast ep. 595
What would we’d like to see in iOS 12? Will there be a cheaper MacBook Air? Will Apple release new headphones? Is iTunes LP on its way out? We’ll cover these topics and well as your comments and questions.
More like this

What would we'd like to see in iOS 12? Will there be a cheaper MacBook Air? Will Apple release new headphones? Is iTunes LP on its way out? We cover these topics and well as your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 595.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discuss on the show.

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific.

