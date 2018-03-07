iOS 12 wishlist, MacBook Air rumors, Apple headphones rumors, the end of iTunes LP: Macworld Podcast episode 595

What would we'd like to see in iOS 12? Will there be a cheaper MacBook Air? Will Apple release new headphones? Is iTunes LP on its way out? We cover these topics and well as your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 595.

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discuss on the show.

Audio-only version:

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page, on Twitter via Periscope or on YouTube.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.