Save $400 on a 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar today from Amazon

We really liked the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar when it came out in 2016, saying in our review that it had the “best bits of iOS in a really great Mac.” And now, thanks to Amazon’s Deal of the Day, you can have one of your own for $400 off the usual asking price.

Keep in mind that means this deal is only active for today. If you hop on it now, though, you can get the device for just $1,800, down from the normal asking price of $2,200. Even better, the deal applies to both the space gray and silver models.

The device itself is packed with a 512GB SSD, a 2.9GHz Intel i5-6267U processor, a 2560x1600 Retina display, along with 16GB of RAM.

We like the Touch Bar (and in fact I’m writing this article on a MacBook Pro with one). What initially seemed like a gimmick has some surprisingly practical applications.

“Tapping a button on the Touch Bar takes less movement than reaching down to the trackpad to click that same button onscreen,” review Susie Ochs said. “Sure, keyboard shortcuts are even faster, but I don’t remember keyboard shortcuts for even a fraction of the buttons I see on the Touch Bar.”

But as we also said in our review, the Touch Bar does drive up the price quite a bit. On the bright side, a $400 discount should make that price a little more agreeable if you’ve been in the market for a new heavy-duty laptop.

Mentioned in this article Apple Z0TV00055 13.3" Space Gray Macbook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016), Retina Display, Intel i5-6267U 2.9GHz, 16GB DDR3, 512GB PCIe SSD, 802.11ac, BT, MacOS 10.12 Sierra MSRP $2,199.99 See it on Amazon

Apple Z0TW0003H 13.3" Silver Macbook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016), Retina Display, Intel i5-6267U 2.9GHz, 16GB DDR3, 512GB PCIe SSD, 802.11ac, BT, MacOS 10.12 Sierra 1799.99 MSRP $2,199.99 See it on Amazon