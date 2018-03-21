Apple’s annual spring Apple Watch band refresh brings stripes, accents, and loops

Even if the weather isn’t cooperating, Apple is ready for spring with a new slate of Watch bands in bright new colors and designs to chase away the winter blues. Some two dozen new bands will be available later this month either as part of a new Apple Watch purchase or as an add-on accessory.
Apple hasn’t said whether any colors will be retired as a result of the new models, but several of the new colors seem to be variations on ones that are already available. For example, there’s a new Lemonade Sport Band, which looks very much like the current Flash model. All said, there will be 22 new sport, woven nylon, classic buckle, and loop bands that will join the hundreds of band-case combinations that are already available, as well as standalone availability of the Nike Sport Loop and four new Hermes models that now display contrasting accent details.
The entire lineup of new accessories will be:
Sport Band ($49)
- Denim Blue
- Lemonade
- Red Raspberry
Woven Nylon ($49)
- Black Stripe
- Blue Stripe
- Gray Stripe
- Pink Stripe
Sport Loop ($49)
- Flash Light
- Hot Pink
- Marine Green
- Tahoe Blue
Classic Buckle ($149)
- Spring Yellow
- Electric Blue
- Soft Pink
Nike Sport ($49)
- Barely Rose/Pearl Pink
- Black/White
- Cargo Khaki/Black
Nike Sport Loop ($49)
- Black/Pure Platinum
- Bright Crimson/Black
- Cargo Khaki
- Midnight Fog
- Pearl Pink
Apple Watch Hermes ($1,299)
- 38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop