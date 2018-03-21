Apple’s annual spring Apple Watch band refresh brings stripes, accents, and loops

Even if the weather isn’t cooperating, Apple is ready for spring with a new slate of Watch bands in bright new colors and designs to chase away the winter blues. Some two dozen new bands will be available later this month either as part of a new Apple Watch purchase or as an add-on accessory.

Apple hasn’t said whether any colors will be retired as a result of the new models, but several of the new colors seem to be variations on ones that are already available. For example, there’s a new Lemonade Sport Band, which looks very much like the current Flash model. All said, there will be 22 new sport, woven nylon, classic buckle, and loop bands that will join the hundreds of band-case combinations that are already available, as well as standalone availability of the Nike Sport Loop and four new Hermes models that now display contrasting accent details.

The entire lineup of new accessories will be:

Sport Band ($49)

Denim Blue

Lemonade

Red Raspberry

Woven Nylon ($49)

Black Stripe

Blue Stripe

Gray Stripe

Pink Stripe

Sport Loop ($49)

Flash Light

Hot Pink

Marine Green

Tahoe Blue

Classic Buckle ($149)

Spring Yellow

Electric Blue

Soft Pink

Nike Sport ($49)

Barely Rose/Pearl Pink

Black/White

Cargo Khaki/Black

Nike Sport Loop ($49)

Black/Pure Platinum

Bright Crimson/Black

Cargo Khaki

Midnight Fog

Pearl Pink

Apple Watch Hermes ($1,299)

38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop