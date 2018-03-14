Macworld’s March digital magazine: We review the iMac Pro

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

This month’s cover story is our review of Apple’s most powerful Mac, the iMac Pro. The eagerly awaited HomePod is out and we lay out 11 things you need to know before you buy one. Our preview of iOS 11.3 fills you in on all of the new features to come to iOS 11, including new Animoji and better AR.

• MacUser: We analyze Apple's product naming scheme

• MacUser Reviews: Pixelmator Pro 1.0 Whirlwind and the Azio Retro Classic keyboard reviewed

• iOS Central: What to look for in iOS 12

• iOS Central Reviews: Mophie Powerstation AC

• Working Mac: How Apple can turn the iPhone into an ultra portable MacBook Air

• Playlist: 5 ways HomePod will beat Amazon Echo and Google Home (and 5 ways it won't)

• Mac 911: Safari cookies, hard drives for Time Machine, how to set up an iPhone byy restoring from an older device.

