Save $100 on select 10.5-inch iPad Pros with Wi-Fi at Best Buy

Best Buy has been offering quite a few “best buys” on iPads lately, and the retailer is back on its kick again, this time by offering a $100 discount on select 10.5-inch iPad Pro models with Wi-Fi for a limited time.

The best deals center on the 256GB and 512GB models, and you’ll get free shipping on all of them.

With one exception, you’ll even be able to choose from all of the standard colors, which tends to be a rarity with these types of sales. That means you can pick up the latest 256GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro in space gray, rose gold, silver, or gold for just $700, down from $800.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more space to work with, you can jump up to the 512GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro in space gray, rose gold, silver, or gold for $900, down from $1,000.

Best Buy is also offering the 64GB model in space gray, rose gold, or silver for $600, but that’s only $50 off. You’re also getting a “pro” device with a pitiful amount of storage. All things considered, the $100 discount for the larger models is a much better deal.

And how just much do we like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro? Consider this: When we reviewed it in June of last year, we gave it a rare perfect score, saying “If any iPad will ever replace your trusted MacBook, it’s going to be this one.”

We’re happy to report that assessment holds up, as long as you can keep in mind some of the limitations of deciding to fully put aside your MacBook.

“Overall, if last year’s iPad Pro was the Venus Williams of tablets, you can think of this new model as the Serena,” reviewer Oscar Raymundo said of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. “If you already own a 9.7-inch iPad Pro, you probably won’t have a big reason to upgrade. But if you’re trying to replace your MacBook with a powerful iPad as your main computer, then this model is as good as it gets right now.”

[Today’s deal: $100 off on select 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi models at Best Buy.]