Save over $1,000 on a 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro with free AppleCare+

You rarely see the AppleCare+ protection plan included with deals on Apple products, but that’s exactly what B&H is including with its latest sale of the previous-generation 15.4-inch 2.9GHz MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Even better, the free AppleCare+ plan keeps you protected for three years. Right there, that's a savings of $379.

That’s impressive enough, but you'll also be buying the laptop itself for just $2,099 at a time when it’s selling for $2,229.90 on Amazon and Best Buy is selling the 2017 version for $2,550 (with a $250 discount). If you factor in the free AppleCare+ along with the original retail price of $2,800, you’re saving around $1,080. Not too shabby, to put it lightly.



And if you're comfortable buying the laptop without the AppleCare+ plan? You can still save $800 on it and buy it for just $1,999.

It’s a similar deal to a popular one we posted last month from B&H that saw the same model being sold for $1,899, but at that point AppleCare+ wasn’t included.

As we said before, it’s a great laptop for video editing thanks to the AMD Radeon 450 graphics card that powers images on the 15.4-inch Retina display. In our review, we noted that it can power not one but two 5K external displays in addition to the 2800x1800 built-in display.

But anyway, enough talk. A massive discount on a great MacBook Pro? Free AppleCare+? For three years? Stop reading and take advantage of this deal before it's gone.

[Today’s deal: 2016 15.4-inch 2.9GHz MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with free AppleCare+ for $2,099 from B&H.]