Apple Watch Series 4 rumored to have 15% larger display and longer battery life

Apple has released a new version of the Apple Watch every year since its debut in 2015, and the company seems to show no signs of slowing down.

Reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has released a note to investors that claims the Apple Watch Series 4 will launch in the third quarter of the year. The Series 4, he claims, will have a 15 percent larger display, longer battery life, and better health tracking.

The report doesn’t really go into specific details on how any of these things will be achieved. For example, the 15 percent larger display may mean a larger Apple Watch case (for the first time since its debut), or it may simply mean less bezel area between the display and the edges of the case.

The report mentions a higher-capacity battery, but that could be achieved through better battery quality or a larger physical size. A more efficient S-series system-on-chip could provide longer battery life, too.

Unfortunately, Kuo didn't elaborate on what he meant by “enhanced health sensors." We know that Apple is big into health tracking with the Apple Watch, but without more information, the vague description gives us no idea of what to expect.